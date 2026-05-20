Reyna ng Davao 2026 bets champion visibility, inclusivity

THE top 20 candidates of Reyna ng Davao 2026 officially began their journey during the sashing ceremony and press conference at Seda Abreeza Hotel, one of the highlights of the month-long Duaw Davao Festival 2026 celebration.

Recognized as one of Davao City’s major Pride Month events, Reyna ng Davao continues to provide a platform for the LGBTQIA+ community to amplify advocacies, promote inclusivity, and inspire empowerment beyond the pageant stage.

This year’s candidates include Kylie Noelle Pasaje of Mandug, Keysi Guidotti of Tugbok, Elle Manuel and Ahriana Nicole Aguitong of 76-A Bucana, Daniela Baliad of 22-C Piapi Boulevard, Jesse Robles and Sarah Andrea Ronquillo of Talomo Proper, Kylie Kristine Rallos, Bianca Marie Williams, and Ava Orias of Cabantian, Juvie Dejarme of Ma-a, Yassi Oncada of Los Amigos, Cassy Lopez of Bago Aplaya, Sam Elisha Garcia of 76-A Bucana, Ani Sa of Talomo, Eugene Requilmen Omboy of Buhangin, Sharpay Dalog of Calinan, Emz Eloise Ahon of Matina Aplaya, Cris Ian of 19-B, and Micah Maxine Salera of Duterte.

During the ceremony, reigning queens Reyna ng Davao 2025 Chesca Montes, Reyna ng Kapayapaan 2025 Nina Tanjay, and Reyna ng Pagkakaisa 2025 Sophia Eyana encouraged the aspirants to embrace their individuality and purpose as they compete for this year’s titles.

Montes urged the candidates to remain fearless in pursuing their dreams despite insecurities and uncertainties.

“Never stop chasing your dreams. Never stop taking spaces where you are confident, where you are seen, and where you are heard,” Montes said.

She also reminded the aspirants that imperfections should not stop them from striving for their goals.

“Maybe I’m not perfect, and maybe I’m not within the standards that people expect, but just give your best in everything you do, and God will take care of the rest,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tanjay emphasized that Reyna ng Davao goes beyond beauty and glamour, describing it as a platform rooted in purpose and service.

“You must know your cause, your reason, and your purpose in life,” Tanjay said. “The reason why you are here is to have the heart to serve and inspire other people from all walks of life.”

She also encouraged the candidates to stay authentic throughout the competition.

“I know it’s not an easy journey, but every journey has a happy ending as long as you are true to yourself and to your core,” she said.

For her part, Eyana highlighted the power of individuality and authenticity.

“Don’t be afraid to show your authentic self because it will make you shine the brightest,” Eyana said.

City Tourism Operations Office officer-in-charge Willenito Tormis Jr. underscored the importance of giving the LGBTQIA+ community a stronger and more visible platform through this year’s edition of the pageant.

“This year we made it somehow bigger because I always believe that our DavaReynas deserve better. The Reynas deserve the stage, the platform, and they deserve for their voices to be heard,” Tormis said.

He said the expanded visibility of Reyna ng Davao reflects the LGBTQIA+ community’s continuing call for recognition, representation, and meaningful participation in society.

“This year, gusto nato paminawon ta, gusto nato nga dunggon ta, ug gusto nato buhatag action ang atong mga mulo (This year, we want our voices to be heard, and we want action for our community),” he said. “Kay kita sa LGBTQIA+ community, we are not just here to celebrate beauty or to show our wits and glamour. We are here because we have a point ug naa mi pulos sa atong industriya ug sa atong lipunan (The LGBTQIA+ community is not here just to celebrate beauty or showcase wit and glamour. We are here because we have a purpose and meaningful contributions to our industries and to society).”

Tormis also encouraged members of the LGBTQIA+ community to continue embracing their identities with pride and confidence.

“That is why we should continue embracing our identity,” he added.

Organizers invited the public to support the candidates as they compete for the crown during the Grand Coronation Night on June 19, 2026, at the RMC Petrogazz Arena Gym. ACA