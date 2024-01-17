RHRDC-Davao offers P1M funding for health research and development

THE Regional Health Research and Development Consortium-Davao Region (RHRDC-Davao) opens the call for health research and development proposals from researchers and faculty of RHRDC-Davao member institutions with up to P1 million in funding support for the calendar year 2024.

The proposals must be based on the priority areas indicated in the 2023-2028 Region XI Regional Unified Health Research Agenda (RUHRA) and must be feasible for implementation in six months to one year. The submitted proposals will be evaluated and funded by the DOST-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (The Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD) is an organization dedicated to promoting and supporting health research and development in the Philippines.).

RHRDC-Davao Consortium Convenor and the Department of Science and Technology-Davao Region Director Dr. Anthony Sales encouraged researchers to respond to the call citing the importance of research in improving health care.

“Investing in innovative health research and development is vital for addressing the region's health challenges. The R&D results that may stem from these proposals will make an impact on healthcare and pave the way for a healthier future in our region,” he added.