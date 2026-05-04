Right species, right place: Why science matters in mangrove restoration

MATI CITY — Rows of mangrove seedlings line parts of Guang-Guang Mangrove Park and Nursery — a protected landscape and seascape area in Pujada Bay. But not all of them take root: some wither under the heat and other climate problems, while others fail to grow at all despite repeated mass planting efforts.

In the coastal community of Sitio Guang-Guang, Barangay Dahican, an estimated 20 hectares of mangroves (Rhizophora mangle) are seen as a frontline defense against climate change.

Yet across many coastal areas, survival rates have raised questions about how these efforts are being carried out.

Amid storm surges and typhoons, the failure of these planting efforts shows that planting mangroves alone is not enough.

Across the park, mangrove rehabilitation has been ongoing for years with millions of seedlings introduced through various programs. Since 2020, Mama Earth Foundation — a non-government organization (NGO) dedicated to restoring mangroves in Mati — has planted five million seedlings, with an estimated survival rate of 70 to 80 percent, according to Amy Ponce, Director of the Regional Integrated Coastal Resource Management Center of Davao Oriental State University (DOrSU).

This leaves a 20 to 30 percent portion that does not survive.

Experts underscore the fundamental issue that not all mangroves can grow everywhere.

“Especially when you are not in science, the concept of, ‘pag magtanim tayo ng kahoy (if we plant trees) is always good,’ but it’s not actually, (because) when you introduce certain species on a certain area, may mga alteration ‘yan (there will be alterations in ecology) … you really need to formulate with experts before you do that,” she said.

As Ponce underscores, mangrove ecosystems depend on precise environmental conditions: soil type, tidal patterns, and wave exposure all determine which species can survive in a given area. Guang-Guang alone contains multiple ecological zones — from mudflats to sand flats — each suited to different mangrove species.

Environmental studies show how mangrove forests are structured by clear zonation patterns driven by tidal elevation, salinity, and flooding frequency, where each species occupies a narrow ecological band shaped by its tolerance to environmental stress. The study shows that even slight changes in surface elevation or hydroperiod can determine whether a mangrove species thrives, survives marginally, or fails entirely — reinforcing the idea that mangrove distribution is tightly controlled by coastal physical conditions.