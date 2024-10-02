Rigo Duterte files COC for Davao City councilor

RODRIGO "Rigo" Duterte II, the second eldest son of Davao City First District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte with his first wife Lovelie Sangkola, filed a certificate of candidacy (COC) on the second day of COC filing on October 2, 2024 at the Commission on Elections-Davao City at Magsaysa Park on R. Magsaysay Avenue.

The younger Duterte, who was accompanied by his older brother Omar Vincent, father, and wife Yssa, will run for first district councilor under the Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod,

The Dutertes arrived at the Comelec-Davao City office a few minutes past 10 a.m. and Rigo was the first candidate to file a COC on the second day of COC filing.

Rigo is the newest Duterte to enter politics after his brother Omar Vincent, who joined the politics in the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections and was elected barangay captain in Brgy. Buhangin.

Rigo is the second eldest grandson of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Cong. Duterte revealed that his son has been helping him in his office in serving the barangays in the first district for five years already, thus Rigo already knows what the Dabawenyos' needs are and how he could help if given the chance to be elected.

"Hinaut nga i-continue niya ilabi na ang serbisyo nga pang-medical kay sama sa akong gisulti sa iyaha ang utang kabubut-on sa pamilyang Duterte sa mga Dabawenyo dili gyud kabayran. Amo lang ikauli sa ilaha kung tagaa'g higayon ang serbisyo para sa Dabawenyo (I am hoping that he will continue the services especially medical services, since as I have told him the Duterte family owes a debt that couldn't be repaid to the Dabawenyos, what we can only do in exchange if given the chance is to serve them well)," Cong. Duterte said.

Meanwhile, among Rigo's programs and platforms which he will be presenting in the coming days, is to help the Dabawenyos, especially those under the first district.

Currently, Rigo is the chief of staff of his father's office. At 26, he is a graduate of the University of Mindanao with a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. CEA