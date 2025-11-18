Rigo Duterte sets health, education priorities ahead of oath-taking

AS HE prepares for his formal oath-taking expected before or within December, Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II said he is committed to prioritizing the welfare of Dabawenyos and the broader Filipino public, drawing guidance and lessons from his grandfather, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained in The Hague over alleged human rights violations.

Speaking to reporters during the Office of the Vice President’s 90th Anniversary Pop-Up Exhibit at SM City Davao, November 17, 2025, Duterte said his grandfather’s words continue to shape his perspective on public service.

“Tarunga lang gyud, ayaw lang kalimti ang mga tao sa Davao ug sa Philippines. Advice pud niya kay bag-o pa man ko, unsang tamang buhaton para sa Davao,” he said.

(He told me to do things properly, never forget the people of Davao and the Philippines. Since I’m still new in this field, he advised me to focus on what is right for Davao.)

Once formally sworn in, Duterte said he intends to focus on the two issues he has consistently seen as urgent over his six months serving as acting vice mayor.

“Syempre, health ug education para sa mga bata akoa priority. I have been acting vice mayor for six months ug kana jud akoang nakita na problema,” he said, emphasizing areas where communities continue to seek support.

(Of course, health and education for the children are my priorities. I’ve been acting vice mayor for six months, and that’s really the problem I consistently see.)

Pressed for specifics, he noted the needs of vulnerable sectors remain at the center of his agenda.

“Sa mga senior, sa mga PWD, kana gyud akoang priorities” (For the seniors and for persons with disabilities, those are really my priorities)”, he added.

According to him, the most common concerns raised by residents involve access to healthcare, assistance for senior citizens, services for persons with disabilities, and improved educational support for children. He said these observations will guide the policies he intends to push under the city’s new leadership lineup.

Duterte also pointed to the years he spent assisting his father, First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, as formative in understanding the demands of public governance. He said those experiences exposed him to grassroots concerns and taught him the value of responsiveness in local leadership.

With his upcoming formal assumption of the vice mayoralty, Duterte confirmed that discussions have not yet begun on who will fill his vacated city council seat. He stressed that the replacement will come from Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, the local party that has historically led Davao City’s political landscape.

He said several names have been mentioned informally, but no decisions will be made until the party convenes.

When asked if Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, the former President’s youngest daughter, is being considered, he acknowledged that while the option is possible, it remains speculative.

“Possible, maybe. But we still have to discuss it within the party,” he said.

Rigo Duterte officially assumed the role as the second highest ranking political official in the city on July 1, 2025, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). The designation was issued alongside an order appointing Sebastian “Baste” Duterte as acting mayor under Section 46(a) of the Local Government Code, which authorizes the vice mayor to assume mayoral duties during periods of “temporary legal incapacity.”

In the same directive, the DILG named Rigo — then the highest-ranking city councilor — as acting vice mayor pursuant to Administrative Order No. 15 (2018), which governs temporary appointments to local elective positions.

On the day he assumed office, he presided over the first regular session of the 21st City Council. His appointment, national officials said, was necessary to ensure continuity in Davao City’s governance while his grandfather remains unable to assume the mayoral post due to detention abroad.

His father, Congressman Paolo Duterte, later encouraged him to “earn Dabawenyos’ trust” and prove himself worthy of the responsibility entrusted to him.

While the city prepares for its leadership’s formal turnover, Duterte said his focus remains on responding to the daily realities faced by Davao residents. He emphasized that his role, whether acting or formally confirmed, is anchored on service rather than title.

He said that the months he has spent in office revealed both longstanding needs and new challenges, and he intends to use these insights as the foundation of the programs he hopes to pursue once the new administration is officially installed. DEF