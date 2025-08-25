Rigo II represents acting mayor Baste in National Heroes Day commemoration

COMMO. Philipps Soria, commander of Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao, and Acting Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Director PCol. Mannan C. Muarip led the wreath-laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldiers Monument at Osmeña Park, Davao City, in commemoration of the National Heroes Day on Monday, August 25, 2025.

This year's theme is "Isang Diwa, Isang Lahi, Isang Bayanihan."

Soria, in his speech, urged Dabawenyos to reflect on the meaning of heroism, emphasizing that it goes beyond history books and battlefield victories. He highlighted that the celebration of Heroes Day traces back to the 1896 Cry of Pugad Lawin, wherein revolutionaries tore their cedulas in defiance of the Spanish Rule.

He said that this day not only honors Jose Rizal, Andres Bonifacio, and Apolinario Mabini but also the numerous unnamed heroes who quietly served the Philippines.

He also noted that heroism is embodied in women leaders such as Gabriela Silang, Teresa Magbanua, and Melchora Aquino, who are the namesakes of the Philippine Coast Guard Vessels that serve as "floating symbols of sacrifice and resilience."

He highlighted the bravery of the Coast Guard in continuously defending the Philippine sovereignty along the West Philippine Sea.

"Our bravery does not come from the sea," he said.

"But from the spirit of Filipinos who choose courage, service, and integrity over surrender or indifference," he continued.

Soria also honored heroes of everyday life, saying that the contributions of teachers, health workers, farmers, traffic enforcers, and local government employees through acts of goodness and dedication are where the true act of heroism lies.

He then encouraged Dabawenyos and Filipinos to embrace heroism everyday by choosing honesty, compassion, and courage.

Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II represented Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte in this event. In his speech, Duterte said that this day honors the sacrifices of heroes and ascertains the identity of Filipinos. He said that the freedom that people enjoy today is the price that our heroes paid with their lives.

"To our fellow Filipinos, the call for heroism has not ended but merely evolved. Our battlefield has taken various shapes, in schools where teachers mold minds, in hospitals, where healthcare workers save lives, in fields where farmers work to feed the nation, and especially in our homes where we strengthen our familial bonds and where our children first learn," he said.

Duterte encouraged the public to carry forward the enduring spirit of heroism with courage, integrity, and hope. He said that by carrying these values, the Philippines would be worthy of the sacrifices made by its heroes and would become a more resilient nation in the future.

Wreaths coming from China, Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia, as well as from safety and security forces, non-government agencies, and institutions, were also offered to the monument.

Vice President Sara Duterte paid tribute to both historical and modern-day Filipino heroes in her message for National Heroes Day, recognizing their service and sacrifices for the country.

Duterte acknowledged the bravery and selflessness of those who fought for the nation’s independence, while also highlighting the contributions of present-day heroes — including soldiers, teachers, healthcare workers, overseas Filipino workers, and ordinary citizens — whose perseverance and dedication continue to uplift Philippine society.

“Pagpupugay ang alay ko sa bawat Pilipinong pumipili na maging bayani sa makabagong panahon (I offer my salute to every Filipino who chooses to be a hero in the modern era),” she said.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. on Monday called on Filipinos to honor the country’s heroes by emulating their patriotism through service and compassion, as the nation marked National Heroes Day.

“I stand in solidarity with the entire Filipino people as we commemorate our National Heroes' Day. Today, we join the entire country in honoring the lives of exemplary Filipinos and Filipinas who selflessly offered themselves for the good of our nation,” Marcos said in his message.

The Chief Executive emphasized that the country’s historic struggles had forged both the legacy of the nation’s heroes and its destiny.

August 25 is observed every year as a regular holiday to honor the heroism of Filipino heroes who fought for the democracy of the Philippines. RGP