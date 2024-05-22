Rioters to face raps despite surrender

FIVE individuals who were recently involved in a riot at an eatery along Bankerohan in this city on Saturday dawn, May 18, will still face legal charges despite their voluntary surrender to Davao police authorities last Monday, May 20, 2024.

They will be charged under Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code for Alarms and Scandals, following the long-hour commotion they caused.

Additionally, they are required to perform community service in their respective barangays as legally mandated, according to San Pedro Police Station Commander, Police Major Michael Uyanguren.

“The city will not tolerate actions that compromise its safety and security, which are vigilantly protected by the security clusters. This incident serves as a reminder to anyone who causes trouble and disturbance in public places that such behavior not only affects their own lives but also the lives of their families,” Police Colonel Richard Bad-ang, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) city director, bared this in a statement.

He underscored the importance for all residents and visitors to be responsible and follow the city’s standards for peace and order, ensuring a safe environment for living and conducting business.

According to initial reports, the heated argument started when the two parties disagreed over an empty table that was originally reserved.

As of this posting, the commotion still trends on Facebook, and videos related to the incident have garnered hundreds to thousands of reactions among netizens.

Meanwhile, the first riot was reported at Purok 5, Brgy. Riverside, Davao-Bukidnon Highway, Calinan, during a fiesta celebration last May 15, is under investigation.

As of the press time, Calinan Police Station has yet to determine all four individuals involved for proper disposition. However, no injuries or property damage were reported. DEF