Rising fuel costs force fare hikes across Davao Region

RISING fuel costs are threatening public transport operations in the Davao Region, with some transport cooperatives warning they could pull up to half of their active fleets if diesel prices continue to climb.

To help keep public transportation running, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board implemented provisional fare increases Monday, Sept. 28, covering public utility jeepneys (PUJs), public utility buses (PUBs), taxis, and transport network vehicle services (TNVS).

Tessa Piansay, LTFRB-Davao administrative officer V, at the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum at SM City Davao on Monday, September 28, 2026, said transport groups sought the fare adjustments after sustained increases in fuel prices.

“There are operators and transport service entities that have expressed that a number of their units may no longer run, as many as 50 percent of their daily operations, because they can no longer absorb the high cost of fuel,” Piansay said.

She said rising fuel costs have pushed some transport cooperatives to consider reducing operations, raising concerns about the availability of public transport if diesel prices continue to rise.

Transport groups first filed fare petitions in March, Piansay said, but recent fuel price increases prompted authorities to implement the adjustments to help sustain public transportation across the region.

LTFRB-Davao earlier held consultations with regional transport leaders, including Southern Mindanao Bus Operators Association head Jerry Sy, who urged the government to speed up fuel subsidy assistance.

Piansay said the LTFRB’s role is to ensure operators charge only approved fares and comply with fare regulations.

New fare structure

The minimum fare for traditional PUJs increased from ₱13 to ₱14 for the first 4 kilometers.

For air-conditioned modern PUJs, the minimum fare rose from ₱15 to ₱17 for the first 4 kilometers.

Taxi flag-down rates increased from ₱50 to ₱65 across the region. The ₱65 rate also applies to electric vehicle taxis.

For provincial buses, the minimum fare for the first 5 kilometers increased from ₱11 to ₱12. Additional charges range from ₱0.15 to ₱0.45 per kilometer, depending on whether the bus is ordinary, air-conditioned, deluxe, or super deluxe.

The fare increases for taxis and TNVS are provisional, meaning the LTFRB can modify or withdraw them if fuel prices fall or market conditions stabilize.

Piansay said regular fare adjustments generally remain in effect unless a formal counter-petition is filed, while taxi and TNVS increases remain subject to review by the board.

Fare guides required

The new rates took effect Monday, Sept. 28. Operators must display updated fare guides inside their vehicles before collecting the higher fares.

About 6,000 traditional PUJs and more than 90 modernized units are temporarily allowed to download and print the fare matrix from the LTFRB-Davao’s official Facebook page or website while signed copies are being distributed.

Official tariff sheets will be available at the LTFRB-Davao regional office in Bago Gallera, Davao City, in the coming days.

The LTFRB-Davao also reminded operators that the mandatory 20 percent fare discount for qualified passengers, including students, senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and pregnant women, remains in effect.

Under the new rates, the discounted minimum fare for students and other qualified passengers on traditional PUJs is ₱11.25. The discounted minimum fare on modern PUJs is ₱13.50.

Drivers who overcharge passengers or collect the new fares without displaying the required fare guide face administrative penalties.

A first offense carries a ₱5,000 fine, while a second offense carries ₱10,000. Repeated violations may lead to vehicle impounding and franchise sanctions.

Commuters may report overcharging or other fare-related concerns through the LTFRB 24/7 hotline or at the regional office. GRS