Rising HIV cases in Igacos prompts call for testing

“Be part of our campaign to end HIV and Aids [Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome]. Get tested and know your status,” the Igacos-CHO stated in a Facebook post on October 11, 2024.

This call to action follows the report of approximately 103 HIV/Aids cases in the city from 1993 to June 2024, according to data from the Department of Health-Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (Resu).

The Department of Health (DOH) advises the public to adhere to the ABCDE guidelines to protect themselves from HIV/AIDS: abstain from sex, be faithful to their partner, consistently use condoms, do not share needles, and educate themselves about the disease and its transmission.

By the end of 2024, the number of People Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (PLHIV) in the Philippines is projected to exceed 215,000. Since January 1984, there have been 129,767 reported PLHIV cases.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV attacks the body's immune system, while Aids develops when HIV reaches its most advanced stage. The virus targets white blood cells, weakening the immune response.

HIV/Aids spreads through the bodily fluids of infected individuals, including blood, semen, breast milk, and vaginal fluids. It cannot be transmitted through hugs, kisses, or sharing food.

WHO indicates that HIV/Aids remains a significant global public health issue, having claimed over 42.3 million lives to date. By the end of 2023, it is estimated that around 39.9 million people worldwide are living with HIV. RGP