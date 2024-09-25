Riverside flood simex highlights pre-emptive evac

PRE-EMPTIVE evacuation in communities was among the highlights of the recently concluded 2nd Riverside Flood Simulation Exercise (Simex) held on September 21 at the Lipadas River in Toril.

"Ang exercise nga atong gipahigayon is very successful kay nakita nato ang eagerness sa atong mga respondents nga nag-participate sa atong drill and of course ang atoang responders from different response groups sa uniformed service sa military and of course atong BDRRMCs (The exercise we conducted was very successful, we have witnessed the eagerness of our respondents in participating in the drill and of course, our responders from different response groups from our uniformed service in the military, and our BDRRMCs)," Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Head Alfredo Baloran said in an interview with Madayaw Davao.

The flood simulation exercise covered the barangays of Crossing Bayabas, Marapangi, Lisada, Lubogan, and Sirawan — all impact areas of major flood incidents should the Lipadas River overflow.

With the Simex, advisories from Code Orange to Code Red were released and followed by forced evacuation advisory.

Baloran said that with the Simex they were able to accomplish the clustering of responders in each area to ensure that priority in the use of equipment will be given to areas with incidents. He said this would enable an emergency response.

Baloran said they are hopeful that the activities will become muscle memory for the residents in impact areas. He added that the CDRRMO is eyeing to conduct more river-wide flooding drills in the future in another river.

Baloran called for continuing support for such activities.

"Atong gina-encourage ang atoang kaigsuunan especially kadtong naa nagpuyo sa hazard-prone areas nianing atong different tributaries sa Davao City to participate sa mga activities nga sama niining atong ginahimo karon because the importance of these activities kay ato silang matudluan of the things that they will do before, during, and after the calamity (We are encouraging Dabawenyos, especially those living in hazard-prone areas of our different tributaries in Davao City to participate in these type of activities because these are important and teach them the things that they should do before, during, and after a calamity)," he said.

He added that those who missed the exercise at Lipadas River and do not know what to do in case of eventuality must take heed of advisories and follow those who had been informed and experienced the Simex.

Aside from community, the recent Simex was participated by responders, uniformed personnel, and Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (BDRRMCs). CIO