RJJWC 11 calls for better CICL intervention

THE Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee (RJJWC) called for stronger implementation of local juvenile intervention programs and continuous training for frontline workers handling children in conflict with the law (CICLs) in Davao Region.

Jerome Gumbao, team leader and secretariat of RJJWC Davao, said several local government units still need to strengthen their Comprehensive Local Juvenile Intervention Programs (CLJIPs), which serve as the foundation for community-based rehabilitation and child protection measures.

The Comprehensive Local Juvenile Intervention Program provides the framework for handling CICLs and children at risk through diversion, intervention, rehabilitation, and reintegration programs under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006.

Gumbao underscored the need for continuous capability-building among social workers, barangay officials, law enforcers, and other duty bearers handling juvenile cases.

“In terms of capacity to handle diversions, to secure proceedings, and to follow protocols, we need to train the duty bearers. We need to strengthen the local concept of protection of children,” Gumbao said.

He also recognized the efforts of Local Social Welfare and Development Offices and social workers in assisting vulnerable children and children at risk.

Gumbao said RJJWC Davao continues to coordinate with local government units, non-government organizations, and partner agencies to improve the implementation of juvenile justice programs in the region.

“We are constantly monitoring. We are coordinating with our NGOs, local social welfare and development offices, and our partner agencies to ensure that the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Code is properly implemented,” he said.

The Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act promotes restorative justice by encouraging diversion and intervention programs for minors, recognizing that children involved in offenses should be given opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration into society. EUNICE FELIPE, UM/SUNSTAR INTERN