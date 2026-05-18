RJJWC 11 pushes more Bahay Pag-asa centers

THE Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee 11 (RJJWC 11) raised concerns over the limited number of operational Bahay Pag-asa facilities in the Davao Region despite a law requiring provinces and highly urbanized cities to establish centers for children in conflict with the law (CICLs).

During the Kapehan sa Dabaw press conference held on Monday, May 18, 2026, at The Annex of SM City Davao, RJJWC 11 team leader and secretariat Jerome Gumbao said the lack of Bahay Pag-asa facilities remains one of the major challenges in implementing the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006.

“We only have two provinces with Bahay Pag-asa, even if the law requires it. This remains a concern when it comes to handling CICLs,” Gumbao said.

Gumbao said that Republic Act No. 10630, which amended Republic Act No. 9344 in 2013, requires every province and highly urbanized city to establish a Bahay Pag-asa facility.

“Under RA 10630, every province and highly urbanized city is required to have one,” he said.

Under Philippine law, Bahay Pag-asa serves as a 24-hour child-caring institution for CICLs undergoing intervention, diversion, rehabilitation, or awaiting court disposition. The facilities provide temporary shelter and intervention programs for minors instead of placing them in regular detention facilities.

Despite the mandate, Gumbao acknowledged that some local government units remain in the planning and preparation stages for constructing their own facilities.

“We have been pushing this for a long time, but some local government units are still preparing and planning for construction,” he said.

Region 11 currently has only five operational Bahay Pag-asa facilities located in Mati City, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Panabo City, and Davao City.

He underscored the importance of the facilities in protecting minors from exposure to hardened criminal environments while authorities process their cases.

Gumbao said they did not want children exposed to regular detention environments whenever there are incidents involving CICLs.

The Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act promotes restorative justice and diversion programs for minors, emphasizing rehabilitation and reintegration instead of punitive detention for children who commit offenses. EUNICE FELIPE/UM, SUNSTAR INTERN