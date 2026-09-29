RLECC 11 pushes stronger interagency coordination

THE Police Regional Office 11 (PRO 11) has called for stronger interagency coordination as security threats become more complex and increasingly cross agency boundaries.

Police Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete, then PRO 11 regional director, made the call during the Regional Law Enforcement Coordinating Council 11 (RLECC 11) meeting on Sept. 9, 2026.

Rosete said no single government agency has all the resources, information, or reach needed to address emerging security and law enforcement challenges.

“The threats we face today are complex, fluid, and do not recognize organizational boundaries,” Rosete said.

He urged RLECC 11 member agencies to strengthen information and intelligence sharing, jointly plan and conduct operations, and align procedures to ensure coordinated responses across airports, seaports, borders, and communities.

From coordination to action

Rosete said interagency cooperation should go beyond council meetings and become part of actual field operations, including checkpoints, ports, airports, and other areas where agency mandates overlap.

He urged member agencies to move away from working in silos and embrace a shared identity as “One RLECC 11 Team with One Shared Mission and Responsibility.”

He also called for an action-oriented approach, saying agreements and recommendations reached during meetings should translate into concrete measures with clear responsibilities and timelines.

“The discussions and recommendations we had today must not end here. These must become concrete actions with clear responsibilities and timelines,” he said.

Rosete said agencies must also hold one another accountable for delivering results, noting that effective coordination ultimately benefits the communities they serve.

Strengthening partnerships

The RLECC 11 meeting also featured presentations from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines 11 and the Bureau of Immigration 11, which highlighted their accomplishments and operational concerns, particularly in aviation security and immigration enforcement.

Rosete commended both agencies for openly raising concerns that require coordinated action, noting that law enforcement responsibilities extend beyond individual agency offices.

He reaffirmed PRO 11’s commitment to supporting RLECC 11 member agencies as they carry out their respective mandates.

“We are partners in this mission, and our strength comes from this partnership,” he said.

Rosete closed the meeting by urging council members to work with unity, commitment, excellence, and integrity.

He said their collective efforts should ultimately help protect the safety, security, and well-being of every Dabawenyo. PIA DAVAO

Editor’s note: The current acting PRO 11 regional director is Police Brig. Gen. Benigno L. Guzman, who assumed the post on Sept. 25, 2026.