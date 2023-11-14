RMC FC escapes past CR7Foodtruck

THE Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) Solido Football Club (FC) hacked out a narrow 4-3 win over CR7Foodtruck FC in the 18th Acosta Cup open ladies football tournament resumption at the Davao City-UP Mindanao Sports Complex field.

CR7Foodtruck FC's Samaika Lagbawan set the tone by scoring in the 12th minute.

However, Janeica Nicole Fernandez quickly responded with a goal in the 16th minute, leveling the match, 1-1.

Undeterred, Lagbawan struck again in the 33rd minute, giving CR7Foodtruck FC a 2-1 lead.

RMC Solido's Gianna Kirstine Policarpio equalized with a goal in the 38th minute, bringing the score to 2-2.

CR7Foodtruck's Marice Magdolot managed to take the lead once more with a goal in the 43rd minute, making it 3-2.

Despite the setback, RMC Solido FC mounted a comeback, with Abby Espina and Kristine Joy Dela Peña scoring in the 63rd and 70th minutes, respectively, securing the 4-3 victory.

In another match, Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) and FC Nabunturan played to a 1-1 draw.

Karen Penpeña of FC Nabunturan found the net in the 31st minute, answered by HCDC's Rianna Tresplacios in the 50th minute.

Games will resume on Saturday, November 18, in the bootfest organized by the Office of Davao City Councilor Luna Acosta. MLSA