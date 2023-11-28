RMC Solido FC posts 2nd victory

RIZAL Memorial Colleges (RMC) Solido FC secured its second consecutive triumph in the 18th Acosta Cup Open Ladies Football Tournament, held at the Davao City-UP Mindanao Sports Complex field on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

RMC Solido FC blanked Holy Child Red Eagles with a staggering 17-0 victory, showcasing stellar plays from Gianna Policarpio, Kristine dela Peña, and Janeica Fernandez.

Policarpio displayed her prowess with four goals in the 6th, 8th, 14th, and 50th minutes, while dela Peña mirrored her impact with four goals in the 11th, 28th, 29th, and 58th minutes.

Fernandez made significant contributions, scoring in the 53rd, 55th, 76th, and 78th minutes, while additional goals came from Abby Espina (18th), Gizzelle Lapiseros (30th), Steffanie Escalante (71st), and Kezzalonica Bacaron (74th), completing the rousing triumph.

RMC Solido FC's lopsided win followed their 4-3 victory over CR7Foodtruck two weeks ago.

The loss, however, was the first for the Holy Child Red Eagles who had previously dominated Davao City National High School (DCNHS)-Khanj with an 11-2 win in the league opener.

As of Sunday press time, games were still ongoing.

The ladies' bootfest is organized by the Office of Councilor Luna Acosta.