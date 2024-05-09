RMC, SPC jins dominate Davao City Prisaa Meet taekwondo competition

Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) and San Pedro College (SPC) ruled the men's and women's divisions of the Davao City Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) taekwondo competition held at the Agro-Industrial Foundation College of the Philippines (AIFCP) recently.

In the men's category, the RMC Bulldogs secured two gold medals and one silver, claiming the overall championship. SPC followed with a medal count of 1-2-1, while Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) earned one gold.

Jan Ellyze delos Reyes from RMC won the flyweight gold by defeating Leo John Nedamo of DMMA College of Southern Philippines. Carl Chan from SPC took silver, and Franz Joule Bumatay received bronze.

RMC's Jan Louise delos Reyes clinched the men's bantamweight gold over SPC's Carl Chan, with Kelvin Clyde Destajo taking bronze.

SPC's Jude Benedict Fuentes prevailed over RMC jin Khen Ivan Julien to annex the men's featherweight gold. Julien and DMMACSP's Leo Ralph Alojado bagged the silver and bronze, respectively.

MMCM's Lance Justin Aying secured the welterweight gold, defeating James Ryan Lemente of SPC (silver). DMMACSP's Leomile Gepulane took the bronze.

Meanwhile, SPC secured two gold medals and silver to capture the women's overall championship over 1-0-0 RMC and 0-2-0 DMMACSP.

SPC's gold medalists included finweight Kristeen Angel Manongas and middleweight Nicole Sydney Fontillas who beat DMMACSP bets Aiko Boston and Jannilyn Sagrados, respectively.

Shella Mae Binalon of RMC, for her part, dominated SPC's Pamela Valera in the women's bantamweight category.MLSA