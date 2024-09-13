RMSC athletes’ dorm begins construction

THE construction of the seven-story athletes’ dormitory and training facility inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila commenced through a groundbreaking ceremony conducted today, making a major upgrade of the former boxing and pencak silat training site.

The facility will serve more than a hundred athletes and will feature a modernized and safe living accommodation for them, together with an advanced training gym for boxing and pencak silat athletes, made possible by the efforts of Sen. Pia Cayetano.

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann underscores the significance of this project in line with the agency’s mandate of providing an outstanding service that always prioritizes the welfare of the athletes.

“This dormitory will serve as their second home away from their respective families while chasing to build a legacy for the Philippines,” Bachmann said.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Sen. Cayetano who championed this cause recalled her past as a national athlete for volleyball that kept her dreaming to make a significant impact for Philippine sports as a lawmaker.

“It takes a village to raise an athlete,” according to her, stressing that one objective of this dormitory is to establish harmony among members of the national training pool to build a supportive environment.

Symbolizing the start of this project, Sen. Cayetano; Chairman Bachmann together with Commissioners Walter Torres and Olivia ‘Bong’ Coo, and other PSC officials; district engineer Manny Bulusan of the Department of Public Works and Highways, and Philippine long jump queen Elma Muros-Posadas buried the time capsule which will be opened again years from now signifying the growth made by this project.

Meanwhile, athletes expressed their excitement about its completion which will provide them accommodation while they train in other training facilities inside the RMSC. Members of the national training pool from baseball, softball, sepak takraw, indoor hockey, and weightlifting also witnessed the groundbreaking rite.

“Excited po kami, sana maging successful po ito. May bagong place po kaming mga atleta,” according to Aldrin Colonia, a teenage weightlifter who hails from the bloodline of Olympians such as his uncle Gregorio and cousin Nestor. PR