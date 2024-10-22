Road accidents hound Davao City

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) logged multiple road accidents on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, resulting in one fatality.

The first road accident involved a motorcycle and a Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ).

The driver and the passenger of a motorcycle are in critical condition after colliding into a PUV, with a Tigatto-Buhangin route, in front of a large mall in Bajada, Davao City. The identities of the victims are still unknown at the time of writing.

Earlier that morning, another accident involving a motorcycle, a taxi, and a Fuso truck was reported. The motorcycle driver, identified as John Lloyd, 24, a call center agent from Purok 6, Jerome, Brgy. Lapu-lapu, Agdao, Davao City, died in the incident. The accident occurred at 4 a.m. at the intersection of Lanang and Fortune Homes in Sasa, Davao City. The drivers of the taxi and the Fuso truck are now in police custody.

At around 6 a.m., an ambulance owned by the City Government of Davao overturned on the national highway at Sitio Bugac, Barangay Suawan, Marilog District, Davao City. According to DCPO spokesperson Police Capt. Hazel Tuazon, the ambulance was not carrying any patients. The vehicle was traveling along the Davao-Bukidnon Road towards the city center when it skidded at a sharp curve in Sitio Bugac, causing it to overturn. Fortunately, the driver was unharmed.

In another incident in the afternoon, a passenger van with a Davao-Laak route crashed into a utility pole along Quimpo Boulevard, Davao City. As of writing, no report of injured passengers has been released. JPC

In another incident in the afternoon, a passenger van with a Davao-Laak route crashed into a utility pole along Quimpo Boulevard, Davao City. As of writing, no report of injured passengers has been released. JPC