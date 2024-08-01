Road closures for Ironman 70.3 announced

The office stated in their flyers that the closure will begin on August 5 until August 11.

From August 5 to 8, the DCCR will be closed from the corner of Bago to the Talomo section for 24 hours.

On August 9, there will also be a road closure from the corner of Bago Aplaya to the corner of Tulip-Ecoland Drive for 24 hours. On August 11, a road closure will be implemented from Bago Aplaya to Tulip-Ecoland Drive for 24 hours, and the northbound lane from Bago Aplaya to the Corobob Sea Oil Depot in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur will be open to two-way traffic from 3 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“Ginadili ang pag parking sa tibuok kalsada kaning mga lugara (Parking is prohibited on the entire road in these areas),” CTTMO announced.

Additionally, a notice was given to major churches and barangays that would be affected by the triathlon event.

The Ironman 70.3 Davao, set for August 11, 2024, marks the fourth edition of the triathlon event hosted by Davao City. Previous editions of the race were held on an out-and-back course starting from Azuela Cove in Lanang.

It is expected that around 10,000 to 20,000 triathletes from approximately 30 countries will participate in the event. The local government unit has allocated a budget of P20 million for the event.

To recall, Davao City Councilor Conrado C. Baluran, who chairs the Committee on Transportation and Communications, said on July 23, 2024, that CTTMO personnel will be stationed along the subdivisions adjacent to the coastal road and acknowledged that residents might experience difficulty navigating the roads, especially during the closure. RGP