Road closures, reroutes set for Davao prayer rally

THE 21st City Council has approved the temporary closure of several major roads in downtown Davao City for the Pray for the Philippines gathering on September 21.

The closure will cover San Pedro Street (corner C.M. Recto and San Pedro), a portion of Bolton Street (corner Rizal and Bolton), and a portion of C. Bangoy Street (corner Rizal and Bangoy) starting 1 a.m. on September 21 until 1 a.m. the following day.

In a letter to Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, Zegen organizers said the road closure was needed to ensure the safety and smooth flow of the gathering.

“This public gathering is envisioned to celebrate unity, gratitude, and the pursuit of social justice, while praying for divine intervention for a peaceful and prosperous Philippines,” they wrote.

City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) head Dionisio Abude explained that the early road closure will allow for the setup of barricades and other structures. He said an additional 30 traffic personnel will be deployed, on top of the usual 50, to manage the expected congestion.

"Naa gyud syempre ma feel gyud natu ang congestion kay daghan ang tao nga muabot but ginahimo natu ni permi, kani nga road closure ginahimo during events natu Araw, Kadayawan (Of course, there will be congestion because many people will attend. But we always manage this during big events like Araw and Kadayawan),” Abude told reporters.

Vehicles will not be allowed to pass through San Pedro Street from the corner of C.M. Recto. Instead, motorists will be rerouted through Rizal and Anda going to San Pedro. If traffic builds up along Rizal, vehicles will be redirected to Bonifacio, then to Anda, before rejoining San Pedro.

Meanwhile, Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) chief Angel Sumagaysay said about 500 safety personnel from their office will be deployed, aside from other security forces.

He reminded Dabawenyos that jackets, backpacks, and other prohibited items will not be allowed inside the event area.

"Ayaw nalang mo dala atong mga gamit nga dugay na natu ginadili para walay hassle sa part ninyu (Just don’t bring the items we’ve long prohibited so it won’t be a hassle for you)," he said.

Earlier, in a Facebook post of Alvin and Tourism said that there would be a gathering on September 21, 2025, starting 3p.m. at Rizal Park in Davao City. The event aims to offer a prayer to the heavens and pray for divine intervention to turn the Philippines into a secure and prosperous nation. The event also seeks to pray for the release of Former President Rodrigo Duterte. RGP