Road to Paris 2024: Nesthy Petecio defies odds to secure 2nd Olympic stint

Nesthy Petecio's journey to securing her ticket back to the Olympics was undeniably challenging and hard-fought.

Leading up to the women's 57-kilogram semifinals against Esra Kahraman Yildiz of Turkey in the First World Qualification Tournament at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy, early Tuesday morning, March 12, the Filipino Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medalist endured a scratched eye. The issue intensified after her quarterfinal bout against Dutch boxer Maud van der Toorn, ultimately leaving her left eye shut.

Expressing gratitude for divine intervention, Petecio shared how her prayer to open her left eye in time for the crucial match, where she emerged victorious over Yildiz by a split decision, was answered.

"Grabe naglisod gyud kog buka, naglisod ko’g open sa akong mata kagabie. So niana ko sa Ginoo ganinang buntag. Mga around 11 a.m. naka-mata ko kay the same gihapon akong kuan, the same gihapon akong gibati. Ana ko sa iyaha na, `Lord ihatag na nako tanan sa imoha, ikaw na bahala ani sa akong mata. Kung imoha ning ipaayo, imuha ning ipadilat gyud, imoha ning ipa bisan gamay lang na maka-open ko, ma-open nako ni. Ah grabe, ikaw na, gihatag na nako sa imoha tanan Lord' (Last night, I really struggled to open my eye. It was tough for me to open it. So, this morning, around 11 a.m., my eye was still shut, and I felt the same way. I said to the Lord, `Lord, I surrender everything to you. Take control of my eye. If it's your will to heal it, let it open, even if it's just a little. I give everything to you, Lord)," Petecio shared in a Facebook Messenger video call interview with SunStar Davao shortly after her semis victory.

To her amazement, her eye opened at around 2 p.m., devoid of any pain or discomfort.

Excitedly, she shared the good news with her girlfriend, Gen, through a video call.

Petecio continued, "Niana gyud ko Ma’am, `Imoha lang i-open akong mata, Lord, dili na nako ni buhian, mudaog ko sa dula (I said, `Lord, just open my eyes. I won't let go, I'll win the match').

Acknowledging the mounting pressure as she progressed through the tournament, Petecio faced additional challenges before the semifinals with her eye issues and monthly period.

Despite the struggles, she maintained her faith, saying, "Grabe gyud ang struggle. So niana ko, `ihatag nako tanan sa imoha, Lord. Ikaw na bahala sa tanan.' Sobra kaayo ka, Lord (The struggle was great. So I said, `I will give everything to you, Lord. You take care of everything.' You are so amazing, Lord),” said the Aiba 2019 women's world boxing champion said.

She extended her appreciation to her Petecio family, including her parents, siblings, nephews, nieces, and relatives. She also acknowledged Gen, whom she had promised to bring the Paris ticket home to, along with the Philippine Coast Guard, where she serves as an enlisted personnel.