Road to redemption

As the Paris 2024 Olympics draw closer, Nesthy Petecio ramps up her training to pursue the elusive gold medal, which slipped through her fingers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 32-year-old Petecio, born in Davao City, who secured a silver in the Tokyo Summer Games, is in Thailand honing her skills alongside fellow Paris Olympics qualifiers Eumir Felix Marcial and Aira Villegas.

Also in Bangkok are other members of the national boxing team, led by Carlo Paalam, another Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, preparing for the second and final World Qualification Tournament slated for May 24 to June 2 at the Indoor Stadium Huamark.

Videos shared on her social media platforms capture Petecio engaging in various training sessions with her coaches and sparring partners.

"After sumbaganay, Ma'am, naay mga reflexes, agility, ug footwork nga training (After sparring, we focus on reflexes, agility, and footwork training)," she said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao.

Despite her dedication, Petecio humorously remarked, "Ganahan man ko sa tanan training unless og permi mi mag dagan-dagay everyday nga dili man mi athletics (I enjoy all the training except for the constant running every day, even though we're not track and field athletes)."

Petecio jests about the challenge of running 800 meters for six laps daily, considering their focus as boxers, not runners.

She secured her ticket back to the Olympics by clinching a semifinal victory against Esra Kahraman Yildiz of Turkey in the women's 57-kilogram event of the First World Qualification Tournament at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy on March 12, 2024. MLSA