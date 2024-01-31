Roads, bridges in some Davao Oriental towns impassable

SEVERAL national highways and major bridges in some municipalities in Davao Oriental were reported to be partially damaged caused by continuous downpours as an effect of the current surge of Northeast monsoon (Amihan) and the trough of Low-Pressure Area (LPA) affecting the entire north and southeast side of Mindanao.

In an updated report from the Provincial Local Government Unit of Davao Oriental (PLGU-DavOr) at least five areas in the municipality of Caraga recorded minor to major landslides and soil erosions where the LGU confirmed some of them are only passable by small vehicles.

These are the sitios in the barangays of Santiago, Sitio Nanayngan in San Jose; Sitio Pasok, PM Sobrecarey; Sitio Binugtuan, Santa Fe; Sitio Panlaisan, Pichon; and Alvar.