Roads closed for Coke concert bared

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has announced a temporary road closure from the corner of C.M. Recto Avenue to the corner of Rizal Street and Bolton Street on August 10, 2024.

“Temporaryong pasirado sa dalan padulong sa San Pedro St. gikan Cor. C.M.Recto Ave. ug Rizal St. cor. Bolton St. ang ipatuman karong Agosto 10, 2024 (Sabado) para sa hapsay na pagsaulog sa Coke Studio Concert,” CTTMO wrote in their Facebook post on Friday, August 9, 2024.

(Temporary closure of the roads along San Pedro Street from the corner of C.M. Recto Avenue and Rizal Street, and Bolton Street will be imposed on August 10, 2024, Saturday, for a smooth celebration of the Coke Studio Concert)

The closure will begin at 1 p.m. and will remain in effect until the end of the celebration. The office stated that vehicles will be cleared from San Pedro Square during the setup of the stage.

Additionally, there will be no entry to San Pedro Street from the corner of Bolton Street to Pichon Street, from the corner of San Pedro Street to C.M. Recto Avenue, and from Rizal Street to Bolton Street.

Alternate routes for drivers and motorists include using C.M. Recto Avenue to Rizal Street, then to C. Bangoy Street and Iñigo Street. If there is heavy traffic along Rizal Street, CTTMO will regulate vehicles coming from C.M. Recto Avenue and suggest using Bonifacio Street instead.

To recall, the Kadayawan Festival announced on August 7, 2024, that the Coke Studio Concert will be held at San Pedro Square at 6 p.m. on August 10, 2024. Some of the artists performing include ALAMAT, PLAYERTWO, Ian Sison, and Julia. RGP