Robbers kill guard dog to enter establishment

DAVAO DEL NORTE — Unidentified robbers stole nearly P200,000 from RDM 128 Lending Corporation at Purok 4, Brgy. San Francisco, Panabo City.

It was revealed that the robbers entered the establishment by poisoning the guard dog with poisoned food.

Based on the initial investigation, one of the employees of the establishment discovered early in the morning that the back door was open and broken.

The pet dog that acted as their guard was also seen dead with the poisoned food and the vault of the establishment was broken.

Upon reviewing the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, two unidentified men wearing a red sweatshirt and a gray hoodie with facemasks entered the establishment. They were also seen carrying crowbars.

The vault was forcibly opened using crowbars, and cash worth P186,955 and 12 ATM cards were taken.

It was also disclosed that apart from the two thieves, there was another one who acted as their lookout outside.

The Panabo police launched a further investigation to identify and arrest the suspects. DTV