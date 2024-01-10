Rodding activities in flood-prone areas

AN OFFICIAL from the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) said that ongoing rodding efforts are being carried out in critical areas prone to flooding.

In a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio on Tuesday morning, January 9, 2024, Paul Bermejo, the ASU head, said that their teams are training under the City Engineer's Office (CEO) on the effective use of rodding machines.

He underscored that the utilization of rodding machines ensures the thorough removal of remaining blockages, such as waste and mud between manholes. This process results in smooth water flow directed towards designated outfalls.

Bermejo also said that one ASU team assisted in Barangay Leon Garcia on January 4 to clear debris left from a recent fire, while another team was assigned to Matina Aplaya, focusing on canal cleaning within a subdivision.

He noted that canals are generally silted or open, with minimal cases of heavy waste clogging. Bermejo acknowledged the expectation of increased waste during the holiday season but reassured that the Davao City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) effectively manages the disposal of this waste.

“Nagpasalamat kita nga wala kaayo ta k asinati ug kusog-kusog nga ulan. Kami sa Ancillary Services Unit gibanatan pod namo ni sa pagpanhinlo tungod kay kung muulan na pod mubalik na pod nang mga silt sa kanal (We are thankful for the absence of heavy rains. It is our commitment to expedite canal clean-up, preventing the return of silt in case of rain),” he said.

He also cited ongoing challenges in parts of Davao City, particularly in Bago Gallera and other affected areas, where ASU teams are actively clearing debris left by recent floods in canals and creeks.

He disclosed the city's plans to acquire a vacuum truck, slurry pump, and a multipurpose vehicle to enhance ASU's efficiency in citywide cleanup operations. RGP