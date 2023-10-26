Rodding teams deployed to clean flood-prone areas

The Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) has deployed three rodding teams, each comprised of 15 members, to clean flood-prone areas in the city, ASU officer-in-charge Paul Bermejo announced during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, October 26, at the City Mayor's Office.

Bermejo detailed that these teams, composed of personnel from the City Engineers Office (CEO), are equipped with rodding machines to mitigate flooding in vulnerable spots across Davao City.

"So nag-create sila ug tulo ka rodding team nga nag focus didto sa outfall sa Ecowaste drive, Tulip Drive, ug sa uban pang mga areas kay arun ang frequently flooded areas ma-address dayon (We've established three rodding teams that will primarily focus on the outfall of Ecowaste Drive, Tulip Drive, and other critical areas to promptly address frequently flooded spots)," he explained.

The teams operate in shifts, with two teams working in the morning and one in the evening, ensuring continuous efforts to keep the canals clean.

Bermejo said that their services are in response to requests from the city's residents. They also collaborate closely with the CEO and the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) to monitor flood-prone areas, especially given the regular nightly rainfall in the city.

Meanwhile, commuter and BPO worker Helen Grace Fruylan, in a phone interview with SunStar Davao, commended the canal rodding initiative. She emphasized its impact on her, particularly as a nightly commuter.

"Nalimpyuhan na gyud ang mga kanal. Dili na hasol sa mga tao labi na sa mga magbaktas lang. Specially sa mga lugar na bahaonon gyud. Prone kaayo sa disgrasya (The canals are now cleaned. It's no longer a challenge for people, especially pedestrians. This is crucial in areas prone to flooding and poorly lit. Accidents are highly likely in such places), " Fruylan said. RGP