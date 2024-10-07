Rody-Baste duo for mayor, VM

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte is set to run for mayor of Davao City, with his son, Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, running for vice mayor.

The father-son duo filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COC) on Monday afternoon, October 7, 2024, at Magsaysay Park. When asked why he decided to run for mayor, Rodrigo stated it was for the "betterment of Davao."

In a media interview, Sebastian confirmed the Duterte-Duterte tandem, calling it their final decision. He praised his father's "rare" and "effective" governance, noting its long-lasting impact on Davao City.

"I believe daghan nalipay nga nibalik akong amahan pagkamayor, nalipay ra pod ko ( believe many were happy when my father decided to run for mayor, and I am happy too)," he said.

Baste underscored that Dabawenyos have already seen him serve as mayor and vice mayor and believes the Duterte tandem would bring consistent governance with some improvements.

Omar Duterte, barangay captain of Buhangin and eldest son of First District Congressman Paolo "Pulong" Duterte, will challenge Javi Garcia Campos for the second district congressional seat while Paolo will run for re-election as first district congressman.

Incumbent Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain Jr. will run for first district councilor and considers the Duterte tandem "perfect." He expressed support for the party’s decision, saying that being a member of Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL) is what matters most to him.

Rodrigo's candidacy was confirmed on October 5, 2024, during a media interview at the Grand Menseng Hotel.

As of 5 p.m. on the filing day, there were three candidates each for mayor and vice mayor, and 19, 21, and 22 candidates for councilor in the first, second, and third districts, respectively.

For congressional representatives, the first district has three candidates, the second has three, and the third has two. RGP