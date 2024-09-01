Roll ball introduced in PH

ANOTHER first for Philippine Sports. Welcome to roll ball world. A new sport called roll ball—a combination of skating and basketball—is now evolving in Asia and some parts of the world.

Currently, the Philippines is the only nation in Southeast Asia to be recognized by the International Roll Ball Federation (IBRF), which is based in India. Philippine Roll Ball Association, Inc. (PRBA) president Tony Ortega said roll ball, through the IBRF recognition and authorization, is now establishing its legitimacy in the country and, hopefully, will soon be part of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) family.

“The International Roll Ball Federation grants us the recognition and authorization to propagate the sports in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. We already submitted the game’s handbook and technical rules to the Office of Commissioner Wawit Torres. We are also in partnership with the Local Government Unit (LGUs) para mas madali yung mga activities na ginagawa namin sa mga barangay aside from the community ng roller skaters (to make our activities in the barangays, aside from those for the roller skater community, easier),” said Ortega during the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports, Inc. (TOPS) ‘Usapang Sports’ sponsored by Behrouz Persian Cuisine, Pocari Sweat and the Philippine Sports Commission.

“Right now, there are more than a thousand skating clubs and communities nationwide. First, we need skaters to convince them to get into roll ball. Sa ngayon, may mga 500 na kaming players na regular nang naglalaro sa Amoranto stadium sa Quezon City (Right now, we have about 500who play regularly at Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City,” added Ortega who was joined in the session with interim coach Jayson Seneres and PRBA Director Clyde Arcosa.

Ortega said his group already conducted clinics, seminars, and other campaign activities in Gen. Santos, Davao, Malabon, Cavite, and Batangas to introduce the game.

Roll ball requires a maximum of 15 players on each team, with six players on the court per side, including the goalie. Using a junior-size basketball, players have three seconds to pass the ball to a teammate after stopping their dribble to avoid a violation.

“Parang football at basketball kailanga mong maka-goal para sa iskor. Bale 40 minutes and playtime, 20 minutes isang quarter (Like football and basketball you have to score goals. It's a 40-minute game with 20 minutes per quarter),” said Ortega.

Ortega noted that the reception to their activities has been positive, emphasizing that this is just the beginning and a crucial step towards stabilizing the PRBA and submitting it to the POC for membership. The next goal is to establish an association in Southeast Asia, where countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore already have roll ball communities. Seneres added that rolling the ball requires strength and stamina, and the Philippines' passion for basketball provides a significant advantage.

A mini-tryout for the Philippine Team is already done in several provinces and key cities followed by the National tryouts set on October 12, 19, and 26 in Fishermall Malabon and Quezon City. PR