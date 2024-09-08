Rosanna Tuason appointed as the new Honorary Consul in Davao

VICE-CHAIRMAN, President and CEO of Hijo Resources Corporation Rosanna Tuason-Fores appointed as the Honorary Consul to the newly opened Norwegian Consulate in Davao. Rosanna is also the current president of the Tuason Development Foundation and previously served as the President of the Tourism Congress of the Philippines.

Rosanna has an extensive experience in Agriculture, Hospitality, and Business Process Outsourcing where she has made strides in these various industries. She is also a recipient of Signum Meriti Medal of Saint Paul School of Business and Law, Inc. for her exemplary achievements in the fields of Business, Education, Tourism, Agribusiness and Property Development.

The ceremonial opening of the Consulate in Davao was led by Ambassador Christian Halaas Lyster who recognized the importance of the Mindanao region in various cooperation in sectors such as maritime, renewable energy, seafood, and the circular economy. Norway also had significant work for peacekeeping in BARMM, where Norway currently serves as vice-chair of the Independent Decommissioning Body (IDB) for the transition of the Bangsamoro government.

Food security and agriculture is also becoming one of the important points of cooperation in Mindanao where Norwegian company Yara have touch-based with Davao's agricultural industry for cacao and durian. The cooperation aims to improve the yields of the farm produce and improve the livelihood of the local farmers in Mindanao.

Maritime Education is also an important point of existing cooperation in Mindanao. The Norwegian Shipowners Association manages a maritime education program with the DSCP Maritime College in Davao city where the 330 cadets are currently undergoing training.

“We are excited to open the new consulate in Davao. We have been in the Mindanao region for our initiatives for peace, and we hope to further strengthen our work in the region in other areas as well such as food security through Norwegian businesses,” said Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Christian Halaas Lyster.

The Norwegian Consulate in Davao will cover consular and related affairs in Mindanao. PR