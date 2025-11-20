Rosete returns to PRO-Davao, now as acting RD

BRIGADIER General Leon Victor Z. Rosete formally returned to the helm of Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) on November 14, 2025, after the Philippine National Police reinstated him as acting regional director in a turnover ceremony at Camp Quintin M. Merecido in Davao City.

The change of command marks Rosete’s second time leading the Davao Region’s police force, succeeding Police Brigadier General Joseph R. Arguelles, who will now head the Regional Police Command.

Rosete previously served as the regional agency’s director when he was appointed by then PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil in September last year, replacing Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco. His first stint, however, lasted only until June 2025, when he was recalled to Camp Crame as part of a nationwide PNP reshuffle.

His reinstatement is seen as both a continuity move and a renewed directive for PRO-Davao as the region adapts to the operational, security, and administrative reforms under the current PNP leadership.

The turnover was presided over by Lt. Gen. Bernard M. Banac, PNP deputy chief for administration, at the instruction of PNP Director General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. The ceremony followed standard police protocols, including Arrival Honors, the reading of termination and designation orders, and the symbolic turnover of command and the Office Property Equipment Inventory Book.

Arguelles, who led PRO-Davao during Rosete’s reassignment to Camp Crame, received an award recognizing his service before formally stepping into his new role at the Regional Police Command.

PRO-Davao said it remains committed to its mandate of public safety and efficient police services across the Davao Region under Rosete’s leadership. The regional office also highlighted the importance of maintaining momentum in police operations despite leadership changes.

Officials emphasized that the transition was conducted to ensure stability and alignment with the PNP’s broader reform agenda under the “Bagong PNP sa Bagong Pilipinas” program, a nationwide campaign to strengthen professionalism, operational readiness, and community engagement.

Rosete’s return is expected to reinforce ongoing programs in crime prevention, peace and order, and community-based policing across Davao City and the wider region. His prior experience in PRO-Davao, combined with recent exposure to national-level directives at Camp Crame, is anticipated to guide his strategic approach in the coming months. DEF