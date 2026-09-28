Rotary Club turns over ₱750K reading hub in Davao de Oro

COMPOSTELA, DAVAO DE ORO — The Rotary Club of Tagum North officially turned over and blessed its District Grant Reading Hub at Compostela Central Elementary School on September 17, 2026, providing students with a dedicated space to read, learn, and develop a stronger appreciation for books.

The District Grant No. 2685397 project has a total cost of ₱750,000, with 40 percent funded through the Rotary District Fund and the remaining 60 percent shouldered by the Rotary Club of Tagum North and its Immediate Past President, Jason James Ebdao.

The turnover ceremony was attended by Assistant Schools Division Superintendent of Davao de Oro Angelito Carreon, Mayor Levi S. Ebdao, and Rotary International District 3860 Governor Arlene J. Adlawan, along with members of the Rotary Club of Tagum North, school officials, teachers, and other stakeholders.

The new Reading Hub is intended to serve as a dedicated learning facility where students can read and access learning materials in a conducive environment.