RTWPB-Davao sets public hearing for 2026 wage review

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-Davao Region (RTWPB-Davao) has scheduled a public hearing next month as part of its review of minimum wage rates for private sector workers and household helpers across the region.

The hearing will be held on February 13, 2026, from 1 to 5 p.m., and will be conducted simultaneously in person at the Grand Regal Hotel in Davao City and virtually via Zoom to allow broader participation from stakeholders across the region.

In a statement released on January 28, RTWPB-Davao emphasized the importance of stakeholders’ involvement in the wage-setting process.

“RTWPB-XI is inviting all interested parties to attend the public hearing. The input of our stakeholders is important in the process of minimum wage determination,” the board said.

Those who plan to attend the hearing online are advised to pre-register through the provided link (https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=KKIqILw5q0a2ATppSwk8nnlMPYUwUMZDl2lK-hz1TTJUOEZWMEtXWkNZQ0pERzNDTzhaMFhXSlExUS4u&origin=QRCode&route=shorturl) to receive the Zoom access details.

Submission of position papers

Employers, workers’ groups, labor organizations, and other concerned parties who wish to submit position papers must do so on or before February 9, 2026. Submissions may be filed personally at the RTWPB-Davao Office, located at the Upper Ground Floor, Parking Building, Bormaheco Compound along J.P. Laurel Avenue, Davao City, or sent via their email.

Current wage rates in Davao Region

RTWPB-Davao conducts wage reviews pursuant to Republic Act No. 6727, or the Wage Rationalization Act, which mandates regional wage boards to periodically assess wage levels and determine appropriate minimum wages based on economic conditions.

Under Wage Order No. RB XI-23, which took effect on March 7, 2025, the minimum wage earners in the private sector are currently receiving an additional P29 daily increase.

At present, the daily minimum wage in Davao Region stands at P510 for non-agriculture workers and P505 for those in the agriculture sector.

For household workers or kasambahays, the monthly minimum wage is set at P6,000 in chartered cities and first-class municipalities, and P5,000 in other municipalities.

Strong public support for wage increase

The upcoming wage review comes amid strong public clamor for higher pay, as rising prices of basic goods and services continue to strain household budgets.

A nationwide public opinion survey conducted in August 2025 revealed that 83 percent of Filipinos support a wage increase, citing the inadequacy of current wages to meet daily living expenses. This sentiment is echoed strongly in the Davao Region, where minimum wage levels remain just above P500 per day.

According to the WR Numero Philippine Public Opinion Monitor, 83 percent of respondents favor a proposed P200 daily wage increase, while 9 percent oppose it and 8 percent remain undecided.

Support for the wage hike is highest in South Luzon and Metro Manila at 87 percent, followed by the Visayas at 86 percent, Mindanao at 79 percent, and North-Central Luzon at 77 percent. Across income groups, approval remains consistently high, with 84 percent of respondents from Classes ABC and D and 83 percent from Class E expressing support.

Larger households, particularly those with six or more members, registered the strongest backing for higher wages at 87 percent, underscoring concerns over the rising cost of living.

RTWPB-Davao is expected to consider economic indicators, stakeholder inputs, and prevailing public sentiment as it deliberates on possible adjustments to regional wage rates following the public hearing. DEF