Rule rules Datba monthly tilt anew

JESRAEL Rule maintained his solid performance to secure the title at the recently concluded Bowlers Association (Datba) October 2023 monthly finals tournament, held at the SM Lanang Premier bowling center.
Rule, who earned a twice-to-beat advantage for leading the six-game qualifying event, defeated shootout winner Richard Arigo in a single game, 200-178.
He knocked down a total of 1,341 pins to grab the top spot in the qualifiers. Arigo (1,270) placed second, Ulene Rule (1,222) third, and Cyrus Morales (1,185) fourth.
During the shootout round, Arigo prevailed by hitting 178 pinfalls, setting the stage for a titular showdown with Rule. Ulene scored 173, and Morales rolled 167 pins.
Rule, who also annexed the highest game finals with 274 pinfalls, received the champion's prize of P6,000, while runner-up Arigo claimed P4,000. Third and fourth placers Ulene and Morales went home with P3,000 and P2,000, respectively.
The top qualifier title went to Daniel Jan Villabrille Tamondong (669), as Rodrigo Tongo II (264) also claimed the highest game qualifying award.
Rule, who also emerged as the victor in the February finals, now joins other Datba monthly champions, including Bam Tongo (January), Benz Palacio (March), Paul Palacio (April), Edmund Cambaliza (May), Marc Fernandez (June), Ulysses Caturan (July), Mav Manuel (August), and Romy Serrano (September) in the race for the prestigious Datba Bowler of the Year tournament crown. MLSA