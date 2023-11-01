Rule rules Datba monthly tilt anew

JESRAEL Rule maintained his solid performance to secure the title at the recently concluded Bowlers Association (Datba) October 2023 monthly finals tournament, held at the SM Lanang Premier bowling center.

Rule, who earned a twice-to-beat advantage for leading the six-game qualifying event, defeated shootout winner Richard Arigo in a single game, 200-178.

He knocked down a total of 1,341 pins to grab the top spot in the qualifiers. Arigo (1,270) placed second, Ulene Rule (1,222) third, and Cyrus Morales (1,185) fourth.

During the shootout round, Arigo prevailed by hitting 178 pinfalls, setting the stage for a titular showdown with Rule. Ulene scored 173, and Morales rolled 167 pins.