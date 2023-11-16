Russell leads Lakers' win over Memphis

LOS ANGELES — D’Angelo Russell scored 24 points and Anthony Davis had 19 points, 11 rebounds, and six blocked shots in the Los Angeles Lakers third straight victory, 134-107 over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday night.

LeBron James had 16 points and nine rebounds while playing only 23 minutes for the Lakers, who improved to 5-0 at home and 2-0 in tournament play with their first comfortable victory of the season.

Russell hit six of the Lakers' franchise record-tying 22 3-pointers, and Austin Reaves made four while scoring 16 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists. After experiencing repeated shooting struggles during the first 10 games of the season, Los Angeles made 58% of its shots against the Grizz and hit 62.9% of its 3-pointers while outrebounding Memphis 54-33.

“You don't want to be that guy (struggling) when the team is shooting extremely well,” James said. “You want to chip in and be a part of it. Definitely a great shooting night for us tonight, and a good win for us.”

Rui Hachimura scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for Los Angeles, which hadn't won a game by more than six points before jumping to a 31-point lead over the short-handed Grizzlies in the second half and coasting home with James, Davis, and Russell all sitting out the entire fourth quarter. AP