'Sa Likod ng Tsapa' donates ₱600K to women, kids

FOR most films, the story ends when the credits roll. For Sa Likod ng Tsapa, the real story was just beginning.

Fresh from earning Best Mention honors at the Dhaka International Film Festival, the Davao-produced documentary has transformed its success into something rare in the entertainment industry: direct community impact.

The film’s producers, POP Movie House, together with Police Colonel Hansel Marantan, have donated ₱600,000 in proceeds to organizations protecting vulnerable women and children in Davao.

Half of the funds were turned over to Talikala Incorporated, while the remaining ₱300,000 went to the Davao City Police Advisory Council to complete an Indigenous Children’s Library in Marilog District.

In an industry often measured by ticket sales and streaming numbers, the team chose a different metric: lives helped.

Cinema with a conscience

Produced and directed by journalist-filmmaker Editha Caduaya, Sa Likod ng Tsapa explores the human side of law enforcement — the sacrifices, moral struggles, and quiet acts of service behind the badge.

But beyond festivals and screenings, the filmmakers committed early on to ensuring the documentary would serve a purpose beyond storytelling.

Instead of keeping profits, they gave them back.

“Films can move audiences emotionally,” Caduaya said. “But we also believe films should move communities forward. Awareness means little if it doesn’t translate into action.”

From awards to action

The international recognition in Dhaka placed the Mindanao-made documentary on the global stage — a milestone for regional filmmaking and women-led production in Davao.

Yet for the creators, the most meaningful milestone happened at home: handing over funds to social workers and community leaders who will use the money for: counseling and psychosocial services for abuse survivors; crisis intervention and legal referrals; safe spaces for women and children; grassroots advocacy and prevention programs; and educational facilities for Indigenous youth.

For Talikala, which has worked with survivors of prostitution, trafficking, and sexual abuse for nearly four decades, the support means sustained frontline care for those who need it most.

‘Stories should help people’

For Marantan, whose life and service inspired the film, the donation completes the documentary’s mission.

“Stories should not only inform people — they should help people,” he said. “If this project protects even one child or helps one woman recover, then it has truly succeeded.”

A new model for regional filmmaking

As Philippine regional cinema continues to gain international attention, Sa Likod ng Tsapa offers a compelling example of how independent productions can combine art, advocacy, and accountability.

More than an award-winning documentary, it has become a working partnership between filmmakers, police, and civil society — proof that storytelling can extend beyond screens and into real-world change.

Because sometimes, the most powerful scene isn’t filmed.

It’s the moment a film gives back. PR