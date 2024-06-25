‘Sabong’ revenue reaches P42M in 2022

REVENUE from stag derbies had reached P42 million as of December 2022, a Davao City councilor said.

Jessica Bonguyan, who chairs the Davao City Council committee on games and amusements, said during the Aprubado sa Konseho on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at the Sangguniang Panlungsod revealed that this is a significant increase compared to the previous collections.

Bonguyan said that before the pandemic, they used to collect only P12 million, but following the 2019 amendment to the Revenue Code, revenue from stag derbies had increased to P42 million.

“After ang atong ordinance na amend ang Revenue Code na usab na ang atoang access on that niabot na siya ug P42 million a year (After amending our Revenue Code, our revenue has reached P42 million annually),” she said.

The councilor said that stag derbies (sabong) significantly contribute to the city's overall revenue, as reported by the City Treasurer’s Office.

She added that they anticipate further increases, citing recent amendments to the Revenue Code which have caused adjustments among derby operators. Aside from that, the upcoming stag season from July to August is expected to boost revenue.

“I believe mudako pa ni karun kay last time nag-adjust pa sila sa bag-ong system this time gi-expect nato nga mas mutaas pa ang atoang revenue because of the stag season (I believe it will increase because last time they were still adjusting to the new system. This time, we expect our revenue to be higher because of the stag season),” she said.

In Davao City, there are four active cockpits, New Matina Gallera, Calinan Public Arena, RB Fours Complex Cockpit Arena, and Aquino Coliseum Gallera.

The councilor also cautioned against illegal small-scale cockfights in barangays, emphasizing that such activities should only take place in authorized cockpits.