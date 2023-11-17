Sacramento overcomes LeBron's triple-double

LOS ANGELES — Domantas Sabonis had 29 points and 16 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings overcame LeBron James' 108th career triple-double and the Lakers' fourth-quarter comeback bid for their fourth straight victory, 125-110 over Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter scored 28 points apiece for the Kings, who snapped Los Angeles' three-game winning streak with their fifth win in six meetings with their downstate rivals.

“Got out to a great start,” said Huerter, who hit six 3-pointers. “We established ourselves offensively, got out in transition, played fast. I don’t think we maintained it the rest of the game, but shows what we’re capable of when we’re playing at that level.”

James had 28 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in his first triple-double of his 21st NBA season, breaking his tie with Jason Kidd for the fifth-most in NBA history. He also led the Lakers' rally in the fourth quarter, when they sliced Sacramento's 26-point lead to nine before running out of steam.

Sacramento coach Mike Brown called the 38-year-old James' effort “amazing.”

“I don’t know if you can put a timetable on when he’s going to be done,” added Brown, who coached James for five seasons in Cleveland. “I think there’s only one person that can, and that’s him. Well, maybe two, because his wife might be able to do something about that. He’s amazing to do what he does at his age. It’s phenomenal. I’m amazed every time we go against him.”