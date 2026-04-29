Safer kite-flying zones on Coastal Road sought

DAVAO City Councilor Cookie Bonguyan has called for stricter safety measures and designated kite-flying areas along the Davao City Coastal Road after a viral social media post showed a motorcycle rider suffering neck lacerations after being struck by a kite string while traveling on the highway.

During her privilege speech on Tuesday, April 28, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Bonguyan raised alarm over the risks recreational activities can pose when done near major roads, especially on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.

She described the Davao City Coastal Road as a major highway used daily by motorists, motorcycle riders, public utility vehicles, and private commuters, noting that many vehicles travel at speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour.

Because of this, Bonguyan said even seemingly minor hazards, such as kite strings crossing active lanes, can quickly become dangerous and potentially cause serious accidents.

Although Bonguyan emphasized that kite flying is not illegal and remains a lawful recreational activity enjoyed by many, she said the issue lies in where and how it is being done.

She stressed that flying kites near active roadways creates unnecessary risks not only for riders but for all road users.

“We urge our fellow Dabawenyos to be mindful and responsible in engaging in recreational activities, especially in areas near major roadways. Freedom to enjoy leisure must always be balanced with responsibility to protect others,” Bonguyan said.

She clarified that she is not pushing for a total ban on kite flying but is instead advocating for public awareness, responsibility, and regulation of safer spaces where the activity can continue without endangering others.

Bonguyan also urged residents to report similar incidents through Davao City Reports, saying community vigilance plays a vital role in preventing avoidable accidents.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility,” she said, adding that protecting lives requires citizens to choose awareness over indifference and responsibility over neglect.

She referred the matter to Councilor Luna Acosta, chairperson of the Committee on Public Safety and Security, to explore possible policy action.

In a media interview later that day, Bonguyan said the city government is considering regulations that would identify appropriate kite-flying zones instead of prohibiting the pastime altogether.

The concern gained public attention after Christian Fleming Cortez’s Facebook post went viral online. Cortez told SunStar Davao that around 3:35 p.m. on April 26, he was riding toward Agdao and passing Bucana Bridge when a kite string suddenly struck his neck.

He said he was fortunate his injuries were not more severe because he was wearing a ski mask at the time. RGP