Samal consumers feel power boost

DAVAO CITY — For families, businesses and tourists in the Island Garden City of Samal (IGaCoS), improved electricity service is becoming more than a promise. Residents say they are seeing lower bills, fewer disruptions and greater confidence in the island’s future.

As Davao Light and Power Co. (Davao Light) upgrades and operates Samal’s electricity distribution system, consumers are beginning to feel the changes in their homes, businesses and communities.

For Agnes Malulin, 40, of Barangay Peñaplata, one of the most immediate benefits is a lower electricity bill.

“Mas gamay among bill karon nga Davao Light na ang nagasupply ug kuryente diri sa Samal ((Our electricity bill is now lower since Davao Light became the power provider here in Samal),” Malulin said.

For families balancing daily expenses, even modest savings on electricity can help cover food, transportation, education and other household needs.

Martha Ginguong, 49, of Barangay Licup, hopes the improvement will continue.

“Nanghinaut ko nga padayon ang maayong serbisyo sa Davao Light

(I hope Davao Light continues to provide good service),” Ginguong said.

For Janel Limbaga, 48, of Barangay Babak, more stable power has brought renewed hope after years of frequent outages.

“Salamat sa paghatag og kahayag ug paglaum. Human na jud ang antos sa sige’g brownout (Thank you for bringing light and hope. At last, the suffering caused by constant power outages is over),” Limbaga said.

Reliable electricity allows families to cook, study, work and use household appliances with fewer interruptions. It also helps stores, restaurants and other businesses avoid lost operating hours and serve customers more consistently.

Residents say the impact extends beyond individual households.

“Finally, reliable electricity na jud! This will really help boost growth sa IGaCoS (Finally, we now have reliable electricity! This will truly help drive growth in the Island Garden City of Samal),” said Shael Mesus, 35.

Sherwin Marco, 45, said a more dependable power supply could also strengthen investor confidence and encourage businesses to expand on the island.

“Mas confident na ang investors ani kay stable na ang kuryente. Great job (Investors will now be more confident because the electricity supply is stable. Great job),” Marco said.

The improvement is particularly significant for Samal’s tourism industry, where resorts, restaurants, shops, transportation operators, and other businesses depend on electricity to serve visitors.

Jusafina Clemente, 67, of Barangay Anonang, said stable power can improve the experience of tourists.

“Mas nindot na ang experience sa tourists kung stable ang power supply (Tourists will have a much better experience if the power supply is stable),” Clemente said.

Joy Castro, 36, also sees reliable electricity as good news for both investors and tourists.

“Good news kaayo ni para sa mga investors ug turista, mas accessible ug mas convenient na ang stay sa resort (This is very good news for investors and tourists. Staying at resorts will now be more accessible and convenient),” Castro said.

Janica Castro said reliable electricity will allow resorts, restaurants and other tourism establishments to provide more consistent service, helping strengthen Samal’s reputation as one of Mindanao’s premier island destinations.

But consumers recognize that the transition is not yet complete.

Davao Light continues to rehabilitate portions of the island’s distribution network, including the renovation of existing lines, replacement of aging facilities, and integration of Samal’s network into the company’s system following the energization of the submarine cable connecting the island to the mainland grid.

Assistant City Administrator Karen Kaye Ruiz-Servillon acknowledged that occasional outages may still occur while the work continues.

“Naa gihapo’y brownout, which is understandable kay naa pa sila sa rehabilitation phase, but I know we are getting there (There are still power outages, which are understandable because they are still in the rehabilitation phase, but I know we are getting there),” Ruiz-Servillon said.

Brian Dapidran, 56, of Barangay Kanaan, urged consumers to be patient as Davao Light completes the transition.

“Sabton lang sa nato kay gi-transfer pa ang linya sa submarine cable padulong sa mga existing lines

(Let’s be patient for now because the lines are still being transferred from the submarine cable to the existing distribution lines),” Dapidran said.

He said he remains confident that the ongoing work will eventually deliver a stronger and more dependable electricity system for Samal.

Davao Light began full operations in IGaCoS after the June 25 order of the Regional Trial Court in Panabo City directing the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative Inc. (Nordeco) to stop billing, collecting payments, reading meters, maintaining facilities, disconnecting and reconnecting services, and performing other electricity distribution activities in the island city.

The order followed the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the constitutionality of Republic Act 12144, or the Davao Light Expansion Act. The law expanded Davao Light’s franchise into areas previously served by Nordeco.

Davao Light has advised Samal consumers to coordinate directly with the company for electricity bills, payments, new connections, maintenance requests, scheduled outages, and other customer service concerns.

Amid the continuing dispute between Davao Light and Nordeco over distribution operations in parts of Davao del Norte, Samal residents say they are focused on the practical impact of the transition — how reliable electricity affects their homes, livelihoods, businesses and communities.

For many consumers, dependable power means more than keeping the lights on. It can help families manage their expenses, businesses operate more efficiently, tourists enjoy their stay and investors see greater opportunities on the island.

As rehabilitation continues, residents hope the upgraded lines, rehabilitated facilities and strengthened connections will bring Samal closer to the electricity service they have long wanted — reliable, responsive and capable of powering the island’s continued growth. ACA