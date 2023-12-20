Samal-Dvo bridge works continue

The Office of the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao (Opamine) assured that the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) bridge will push through despite rumors of its cancellation.

Opamine Secretary Leo Tereso Magno bared this during the Kapehan sa Dabaw at SM Ecoland on Monday morning, December 18, 2023.

“Tuloy yung Samal Bridge marami nagsasabi na hindi ito itutuloy tuloy yan wala naman po direktiba sa atin sa DPWH o sa amin na sinabing tigil ang proyekto sa Mindanao (Contrary to speculation, the Samal Bridge project is continuing. There has been no directive from either DPWH or our office to halt this vital project in Mindanao),” Magno said.

He said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has consistently emphasized the importance of advancing all projects in Mindanao due to the region's urgent need for infrastructure development.

In discussions last November 2023 with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) regarding the SIDC bridge, Magno confirmed with them that no complications were hindering the ongoing construction.

“There is no single report that says that there is a stop to the project of the Davao-Samal Bridge,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for families awaiting government compensation, Magno highlighted the essential partnership between the private and public sectors for project success.

He remains optimistic about meeting the bridge's 2027 completion target as long as construction progresses without delays or disruptions.

Earlier, the National Economic and Development Authority-Davao Region (Neda-Davao) reported setbacks for the SIDC related to right-of-way (ROW) issues, causing temporary suspensions in DPWH's execution.

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib announced the commencement of Davao-Samal bridge construction, led by the China Road and Bridge Corporation. Despite resistance, construction remains on schedule, despite previous legal disputes from objections, notably from the Lucas-Rodriguez family in the Supreme Court (SC) and the Court of Appeals.

The P23.4 billion SIDC bridge remains a priority among the Marcos administration's infrastructure projects. RGP