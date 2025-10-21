Samal enforces curfew for minors

THE Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) local government has imposed a curfew for minors through Executive Order No. 79, Series of 2025, to ensure their safety and security.

"To ensure the safety of all minors from accidents and other untoward incidents that usually happen during the nighttime, it is imperative to regulate their movements," Igacos Mayor Lemuel T. Reyes said in the order issued on October 19, 2025.

The order cited provisions of the Local Government Code and the 1987 Constitution, emphasizing the duty of local governments to promote public safety and protect the welfare of the youth, recognizing their vital role in nation-building.

Under the directive, all minors below 18 years old are prohibited from loitering or wandering outside their homes, dormitories, or boarding houses from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Exemptions include minors accompanied by parents or guardians, those responding to emergencies such as fires or disasters, students or workers traveling directly to or from school or work, and participants in supervised school, religious, or civic activities.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and punong barangays will enforce the curfew in coordination with the City Government, following procedures under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006 (Republic Act 9344).

Parents and guardians are reminded to ensure that minors under their care are home before curfew hours. Violators will face penalties under City Ordinance No. 1999-09, which established curfew hours for minors in public places.

The order took effect immediately upon signing and will remain in force until revoked or amended.

On the same night, around 9:30 p.m., Mayor Reyes personally led roving inspections at Babak Crossing, visiting computer shops, baywalk areas, and barangay outposts to monitor compliance.

Barangay Limao officials and tanods also apprehended several minors found outside shortly before curfew hours began. RGP