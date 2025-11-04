Samal eyes over 30K tourists for Undas 2025

THE Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) reported that as of November 1, 2025, about 11,000 tourists had visited the island in time for the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebration.

According to the City Investment and Tourism Office, a total of 11,347 tourists have arrived on the island, and this number is expected to rise to around 30,000 over the course of the weekend.

The office also noted heavy queues of vehicles at the ports as numerous travelers made their way to and from Igacos.

Igacos Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes said, based on an update from the Philippine Coast Guard only two barges were operating for Maewess, while four were for DavSam.

“2 lang ka barge ang naga byahe sa maewess as per info ni coastguard.. ang sa davsam 4 ang naga byahe.. . Godbless. amping kanunay sa byahe (Only two barges are operating under Maewess, according to information from the Coast Guard, while four are operating under Davsam. God bless. Always take care while traveling)” he said on a Facebook post on November 1, 2025.

Apart from visiting their departed loved ones, many tourists took advantage of the long weekend and enjoyed the island’s over 150 beach and inland resorts and attractions.

Known as the largest resort island city in the country, Igacos offers a mix of world-class and budget-friendly accommodations catering to a wide variety of visitors.

Tourist arrival

The Department of Tourism-Davao Region (DOT-Davao) reported on March 7, 2025, that the region welcomed 4.1 million tourists in 2024, generating P34.7 billion in tourism receipts.

The top international tourist markets included the United States of America, followed by China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Singapore, and Germany.

Meanwhile, based on the research paper published on ResearchGate titled “Modeling Tourist Arrivals in the Island Garden City of Samal: Implications to Business Operations of Tourism‑Related Industry,” Igacos recorded around 779,750 tourist arrivals in 2022, 667,032 in 2021, and a significant drop to 154,076 in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Guidelines for Undas 2025

In preparation for the expected mass turnout for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day, the local government unit of Samal has released a specific advisory for those visiting their departed loved ones.

These measures are in place to ensure order, safety, and environmental cleanliness from October 31 to November 2, when cemeteries are expected to be crowded.

Key regulations for public cemeteries:

Visitation Hours: Strictly observed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the observance period. Visitors are urged to follow the set schedule and cooperate with on-site personnel.

Strictly prohibited Items and activities:

Alcohol: Drinking or bringing alcoholic beverages of any kind.

Gambling: Playing cards or similar games, except for non-gambling recreational purposes.

Weapons: Possession of firearms—except by authorized uniformed personnel on duty—and bladed or pointed objects such as knives, bolos, screwdrivers, and scissors.

Noise Pollution: Playing loud music using guitars, beatboxes, portable speakers, or any sound system that may disturb other visitors.

Plastics & Waste: Bringing single-use plastic products, including plastic bags, cups, straws, stirrers, food containers, and synthetic or plastic flowers.

Smoking: Smoking, whether traditional or electronic, within cemetery premises and other designated public areas. RGP