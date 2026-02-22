Samal farmers troop to DAR-Tagum to demand nullification of sales, cancellation of CLOA conversion

TAGUM CITY — Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) from the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) stormed the provincial office of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Tagum City on February 20, 2026, to protest and denounce what they describe as a "systematic corporate land grab" of over 250 hectares of prime agricultural land.

Representing the San Isidro, Libertad, San Remegio-Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Multi-Purpose Cooperative (SLS-CARBMCO), protesters demand the immediate investigation of a ₱250 million land transaction allegedly executed by one Helen S. Perez via a Special Power of Attorney (SPA).

The farmers assert that the alleged sales to big entities such as Old Country Acres, Western Feedmill Corp, and Draco Wolverine Agricultural Corp were conducted without the consent of the general assembly and violate the core tenets of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (Carp).

Spokesperson from Kilusang ARBs ng Samal para sa Lupa’t Kabuhayan said that the alleged conversion of their CLOAs into Transfer Certificates of Title (TCTs) is a legal maneuver designed to strip away the protection of Republic Act 6657 and hand over their ancestral tillings to corporate speculators.

The tension escalated as farmers recounted the impact of Igacos Executive Order No. 24, which has allegedly effectively barred them from their own land since April 2024.

The protest highlighted the irony of land once leased to the Philippine Tourism Authority (Tieza) for the failed Samal Casino Resort now allegedly being sold off to private interests while the actual tillers remain displaced.

During the protest, the farmers demanded three issues to be addressed: 1) The nullification of all land sales conducted via SPAs lacking genuine assembly approval. 2) A full audit of the SLS-CARBMCO leadership and transparency regarding the signatures used in the 2024 board resolutions. 3) Enforce the strict implementation of the May 2024 DAR Cease and Desist Order (CDO) against all development activities on the disputed titles. 4) Investigate and immediately lift the local restrictions that prevent farmers and residents from entering and working their awarded lots.

The farmers reiterated their battle cry: “Yuta alang sa nagtikad ug nanarbaho sa yuta”. The ARB community vowed to continue their "storm" of government offices and those who are accountable until their land titles are secured and corporate encroachment is permanently halted. PR