‘Samal for Sara’: DavNor BM backs Sara Duterte for 2028

DAVAO del Norte First District Board Member Al David Uy has publicly declared his support for Vice President Sara Duterte’s 2028 presidential bid, following her formal announcement that she will seek the country’s highest office.

Duterte formally announced her bid on February 18, 2026, at a press conference in Manila, declaring, “Ako si Sara Duterte, tatakbo bilang pangulo ng Pilipinas,” making her the first prominent political leader to join the 2028 presidential race officially. Her announcement came three years before the national polls.

The vice president also said she has started organizing her electoral slate and shared that she has already “recruited” a potential running mate, though she chose not to reveal his or her identity.

‘Samal’s full support for VP Sara’

Uy made his statement of support on February 25, 2026, during a special press conference held in Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos). The event coincided with the formal turnover of the city’s power distribution system to Davao Light and Power Company.

The transition followed after the issuance of a Writ of Possession earlier this year by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 4, in Panabo City, authorizing Davao Light to assume control of Samal’s distribution assets pursuant to Republic Act No. 12144.

The turnover covers all electric distribution infrastructure in the city, including poles, lines, transformers, and related facilities.

During the ambush interview with SunStar Davao, Uy expressed confidence that Samal City would overwhelmingly support Duterte’s presidential bid.

“Ang Samal, support gyud kay VP Sara Duterte sa iyahang pagdagan isip presidente. Nalipay mi, so expect full support from the people of Samal,” Uy said.

Preferred running mate

When asked about his preferred vice-presidential candidate, Uy said that while he maintains close ties with Senators Robin Padilla and Imee Marcos — both floated in political discussions as possible Duterte allies — his personal choice would be Rodante Marcoleta.

“Amigo man nato ang duha – si Senators Robin ug Imee – pero kung ako lang I would go for Senator Marcoleta,” he said.

VP Sara’s announcement

Duterte’s declaration comes amid heightened political tensions in Manila, including impeachment complaints filed against her earlier this year. Political observers have noted that her early announcement significantly reshapes the landscape for 2028, prompting both administration and opposition camps to reassess potential alliances.

Despite criticism from some quarters, Duterte hinted that her decision to run as president is a response to public calls for leadership continuity and has begun laying the groundwork for a national campaign.

Awaiting regional responses

As of press time, several elected officials and lawmakers across the Davao Region have yet to issue formal statements declaring their support or opposition to Duterte’s candidacy.

With her announcement now official, attention is shifting to coalition-building efforts in Mindanao and beyond, as political blocs begin early positioning for what is expected to be a highly competitive 2028 presidential race. DEF