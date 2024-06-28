Samal implements ‘no plate, no travel’ policy

THE Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) enacted a “no plate, no travel policy” due to the increased number of motorcycles entering from Davao City without plate numbers.

Executive Order (EO) Number 40 Series of 2024, signed by Igacos Mayor Al David T. Uy on June 25, 2024, aims to prevent people from using motor vehicles without plate numbers to commit crimes inside the city.

“It has been observed recently that motorcycles coming from Davao City have been entering the city without plate numbers,” the EO said.

“Vehicles without plate numbers might be used to perpetrate crimes such as those done by riding-in-tandem,” it further stated.

The EO states that Igacos will prohibit the entry of cars, pick-ups, vans, trucks, tricycles, and motorcycles without plate numbers on the island.

It also stressed that those who are 18 years old and below are not allowed to drive and that the Philippine National Police (PNP), City Public Order and Safety Office (CPOSO), barangay officials, and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will be situated near ports of entry to ensure the implementation of the EO.

The EO highlighted Section 5 of the Republic Act 4136 also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code which states that no motor vehicle shall be used or operate in the country unless it is properly registered.

It was also stated in Section 8 of the same code that plate numbers of every vehicle must be displayed in conspicuous places. One should be in front and one in the rear, and it should be clean, as well as firmly placed in the vehicle.Violators of the EO will be penalized in accordance with RA 4136, existing laws and ordinances of the city. RGP