Samal Island embarks on marine litter detection project

ISLAND GARDEN CITY OF SAMAL — The island city of Samal has embarked on an experiment through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Accelerator Lab, to address marine litter seen as a growing environmental concern.

Rolled out in collaboration with Japanese consultant Yuichi Ito, the project aims to detect marine litter using advanced Remote Sensing Technology that is part of Japan’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Innovation Challenge (JSIC).

Information from Samal Information Office says that the initiative seeks to replicate a model previously tested in Metro Manila to enhance waste management and promote a circular economy in Samal’s coastal waters.

On October 16, 2024, the project team conducted a marine litter hotspot validation around Samal Island and the Davao Gulf.

After paying a courtesy call to Mayor Al David Uy, represented by City Administrator Mr. Nieljun Esdrelon the team then conducted a multi-stakeholder workshop which brought together representatives from the tourism sector, fisherfolk, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the PNP Maritime to discuss the findings and explore future applications of the remote sensing technology to improve waste management practices.

The workshop highlighted the need for collective action and collaboration among various sectors to tackle marine litter and protect Samal Island’s coastal and inland resources while improving waste management. PIA DAVAO

