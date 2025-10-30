Samal Island postpones BI Expats program due to earthquake aftermath

THE Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) announced that it will reschedule the Expanded Program for Alien Typing System (Expats) following the recent “doublet” earthquakes that affected the Davao Region.

“Originally set for October 27-29, 2025, the activity will now be held on November 24 to 26, 2025, due to the recent earthquake that affected the region,” Samal Island Information wrote in their Facebook post on October 22, 2025.

The Expat is a nationwide initiative of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and it aims to register all foreign nationals in the Philippines by capturing their biometric data and legalizing their stay in the country. The program is essential in maintaining accurate Immigration records.

On September 28, 2025, Igacos, in partnership with the BI-Davao Region, announced that it would conduct an Alien Mapping activity from October 27-29 to ensure compliance with immigration policies and regulations by foreign nationals residing on the island.

To recall, on October 10, 2025, a powerful doublet earthquake struck Manay in Davao Oriental. The quake was felt not only in the region but also in other parts of the Philippines. The shaking resulted in loss of lives and damage to structures.

Tourist arrival

The Department of Tourism–Davao Region (DOT-Davao) reported on March 7, 2025, that the region welcomed 4.1 million tourists in 2024, generating P34.7 billion in tourism receipts.

The top international tourist markets included the United States of America, followed by China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Singapore, and Germany.

Meanwhile, based on the research paper published on ResearchGate titled “Modeling Tourist Arrivals in the Island Garden City of Samal: Implications to Business Operations of Tourism‑Related Industry,” Igacos recorded around 779,750 tourist arrivals in 2022, 667,032 in 2021, and a significant drop to 154,076 in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Igacos tourism areas

Samal Island, with over 150 beach and inland resorts and attractions, is dubbed the largest resort island city in the country. It offers a mix of world-class and budget-friendly accommodations that cater to a wide variety of tourists.

Samal Island offers unique experiences and fun-filled activities, featuring captivating sceneries from highlands to coastlines. Its natural attractions include nature trekking at Mt. Puting Bato, Anggas Peak, and Labuto Peak; swimming and sunbathing along its 118 kilometers of white sand beaches; and diving or snorkeling in its 4-kilometer stretch of coral gardens.

The island is also home to thousands of giant clams, or taclobos, which guests can view up close through the Taclobo Tours site. It is also home to the Guinness World Record holder for the largest concentration of Geoffroy’s Rousette fruit bats.

Why Expats matters

The Expats initiative led by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) represents a pivotal upgrade in the Philippines’ immigration governance.

According to the BI, the program’s core objective is to account for, monitor, register, and capture the biometric information of all foreign nationals residing in the country. By building a comprehensive biometric database, the government aims to strengthen border-security mechanisms, support national safety, and improve the integrity of immigration records.

In a tourism-rich destination such as Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), the timing and orderly implementation of the program acquire added importance. With the island city hosting hundreds of resorts, attracting thousands of foreign visitors and foreign-resident operators, a robust system for tracking and registering these individuals helps local government units (LGUs) coordinate with national immigration authorities, ensure compliance with visa and residence regulations, and ultimately maintain a safe and well-managed environment for both tourists and residents. A well-executed Expats registration contributes to transparency in guest and resident flow, mitigates risks such as undocumented stays or security lapses, and supports tourism-sector credibility. RGP with reports from PNA