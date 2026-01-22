Samal launches initial prep for Hagimit Falls reopening

THE local government unit of the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) has launched the first phase of its preparations for the public reopening of Hagimit Falls, one of the city’s most well-known eco-tourism destinations.

The move follows a directive from Igacos Mayor Lemuel T. Reyes, who emphasized the importance of conducting thorough inspections before implementing new policies, issuing executive orders, and formally welcoming visitors back to the site.

The LGU conducted an on-site assessment on January 20, 2026 to evaluate the falls’ current condition and finalize necessary arrangements, nearly four years after it was closed to the public.

It can be recalled that Hagimit Falls was shut down under Executive Order No. 64, Series of 2022, titled “Temporary Closure of Hagimit Falls”. The order was issued to allow comprehensive environmental rehabilitation and conservation efforts aimed at restoring the falls and its surrounding ecosystem.

The LGU has set a target to fully reopen the attraction before the end of the first quarter of 2026, with preparations focused on ensuring both visitor safety and long-term ecological sustainability.

To achieve these goals, city officials have identified and will implement several key measures, including the installation of proper navigation and safety signages, deployment of trained lifeguards, assignment of forest rangers to prevent vandalism and protect natural resources, and designation of clearly marked safe zones for swimming and recreation.

The local government also urged visitors of the falls to practice proper waste disposal.

“The local government is appealing to the public on maintaining the cleanliness of Hagimit Falls by practicing proper waste disposal and environmental responsibility, emphasizing that public cooperation is essential to prevent another closure,” Samal Island Information Office wrote in their Facebook post on January 20, 2026. ALEXA JULIANA P. FRANCISCO/UIC INTERN