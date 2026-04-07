Samal logs nearly 50K guests during Holy Week 2026

THE Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) government has tallied a total of 47,966 tourist arrivals during the Holy Week 2026 period, reflecting a robust surge of visitors to the island’s beaches and resort destinations.

Data from the official “Samal Island Tourist Arrival Report” covering April 2 to 5 showed that the bulk of travelers were domestic, reaching 47,565. Foreign tourists accounted for 381 arrivals, while 20 were recorded as overseas Filipinos. The figures highlight the island’s continued dependence on local tourism, particularly during peak holiday periods when Filipinos take advantage of extended breaks for travel.

Visitor patterns further revealed that most tourists chose to stay overnight, with 33,671 recorded in various accommodations such as beach resorts and inland lodging facilities. In contrast, 14,295 were same-day visitors, indicating a steady flow of short-term travelers who visited the island without extended stays.

The data, sourced from registered resorts, travel and tour operators, and dive shops, reflects strengthened monitoring efforts by the local government to accurately capture tourism activity. Officials noted that the sustained influx of visitors affirms Samal Island’s position as a leading destination in Mindanao, known for its accessibility from Davao City and its natural attractions.

Complementing the surge in tourist arrivals, maritime authorities also reported a safe and orderly Holy Week travel period. The Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), working closely with partner agencies, recorded zero maritime casualties.

During the period, CGDSEM assisted a total of 269,155 passengers across various ports in the region. Authorities also conducted inspections on 1,354 vessels, monitored 65,147 rolling cargoes, and ensured that 1,417 motorbancas complied with established safety standards.

To support operations, 946 personnel were deployed across ports and coastal areas to oversee safety and security measures.

“The Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), in coordination with partner agencies, recorded zero maritime casualties during the observance of Holy Week from March 28 to April 05 2026 under OPLAN Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2026,” the agency said.

Officials added that the outcome underscores the agency’s firm commitment to maritime safety through strict enforcement of regulations, proactive monitoring, and strong coordination with other government units.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) likewise reported a generally peaceful Holy Week observance, with no untoward incidents recorded across the region. The absence of major security concerns further contributed to the smooth flow of tourists and travelers during one of the busiest periods of the year. DEF